featured news

Hopes for new home for Longhope museum

October 9, 2025 at 5:09 pm

One of the South Isles’ top visitor attractions could be set for significant redevelopment, with plans revealing an ambitious, modern, purpose-built home to preserve the history of the Longhope lifeboat.

Planning papers lodged with Orkney Islands Council showcase the vision to build a new museum building fit for the 21st century, in close proximity to the current museum housed within the lifeboat shed in Brims.

For the full story, get this week’s edition of The Orcadian in shops and online.

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...