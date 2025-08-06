featured news

Horse champion wows at Hope Show

August 6, 2025 at 8:35 pm

Champion of the Yard at the Hope Show today was Alannah Norquay’s Irish Sport Horse, Redwood Scooby Doo.

The four-year-old won the horse section earlier in the day, catching the judge’s eye for being “very elegant” in the ring.

Cattle champion at the show was a two-year-old in-calf shorthorn heifer from Graham Taylor of Brough Farm.

The top sheep in the show park was a Dutch spotted gimmer, also from Brough.

In the poultry section, it was primary school pupil Ashley Norquay who scooped first and second prize in every class she exhibited in.

And after Molly Shearer’s four-year-old collie Belle was named top dog, she won the sash for reserve Champion of the Yard as well.

After the judging was over, a special presentation was made to two stalwarts of the show, sisters-in-law Toots Cromarty and Laura Cromarty.

Read the full coverage of the show, including results and photographs, in next week’s edition of The Orcadian.

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...