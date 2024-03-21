featured news

Hrossey return delayed as rudder issue identified

March 21, 2024 at 12:49 pm

One of NorthLink’s two Aberdeen ferries has been delayed in its return from dry dock.

Stuart Garrett, managing director of Serco NorthLink Ferries explained that mv Hrossey had been due to resume normal operations this Sunday, March 24, after a period of annual maintenance.

“However, during planned maintenance on the rudder an essential component has seized,” Mr Garrett explained.

“Because of this, and the knock-on remedial work, the ferry’s return to service is unfortunately delayed.

“As the provider of the lifeline ferry service for the Northern Isles we understand the knock-on effect for both our customers and the communities we serve. The dry dock team is working to safely complete the additional work as quickly as possible. We cannot put an exact timeframe on when we expect the Hrossey back in service, however what we can say is we hope it will be early next week.”

In the meantime, maintaining passenger sailings to both Orkney and Shetland, the mv Hjaltland will be held in Aberdeen on Saturday and will sail at 5pm on Sunday to Lerwick via Kirkwall.

NorthLink will provide further updates to customers as they emerge.

Share this:

Tweet

