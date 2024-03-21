In this week’s The Orcadian
This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.
On the front page, we share the stories of Orkney-based Ukrainian refugees, two years on from the outbreak of war. Oksana Barabash, who lives in Kirkwall, now faces life without her husband, who paid the ultimate sacrifice in giving his life for his country.
Also on the front — The Orcadian exclusively shares the discovery of a mystery medieval painting with references to Orkney, which historians say could be “revelatory”.
More inside:
- £20k each for tractor tun recipients
- Call for alternative site for SSEN camp
- Reaction to travel centre closure
- OIC £60m quay funding bid sunk
- Sandwick Young Farmers steal the show
- County Council Act — 50 years on
- KGS netballers Scottish champions — again!