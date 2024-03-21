featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

March 21, 2024 at 12:12 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

On the front page, we share the stories of Orkney-based Ukrainian refugees, two years on from the outbreak of war. Oksana Barabash, who lives in Kirkwall, now faces life without her husband, who paid the ultimate sacrifice in giving his life for his country.

Also on the front — The Orcadian exclusively shares the discovery of a mystery medieval painting with references to Orkney, which historians say could be “revelatory”.

More inside:

£20k each for tractor tun recipients

Call for alternative site for SSEN camp

Reaction to travel centre closure

OIC £60m quay funding bid sunk

Sandwick Young Farmers steal the show

County Council Act — 50 years on

KGS netballers Scottish champions — again!

