featured news

Police appeal follows ‘sickening’ cat shooting

March 21, 2024 at 8:53 am

Police have described the shooting of a cat in Orkney as “a sickening act”, as they appeal for information from the public.

The cat, which was shot with an air weapon, was found in the School Road area of St Margaret’s Hope, at around 7pm on Sunday, March 17. It is believed the attack may have taken place earlier that day.

Sergeant Simon Hay, from Kirkwall Police Station, said: “This was a sickening act, which has left the cat with significant injuries, causing distress not only to her but the household.

“She remains in veterinary care and our thoughts are with her owner at this time.

“Not only are cats legally protected from cruelty, but this offence breaches the terms of being a licenced air weapon holder.

“We are appealing to anyone with information on the attack to please come forward.”

You can call police regarding this matter on 101, quoting crime reference CR/0097927/24.

Share this:

Tweet

