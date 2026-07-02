In pictures: Pentland Ferries’ new office plans

The team who have designed Pentland Ferries’ new office have shared more images of what the premises could look like.

It was announced this week that the ferry firm has applied for planning permission for an office block in St Margaret’s Hope.

The proposals from HRI Munro Architecture detail a three-storey building, with a sheltered walkway linking to where the ferry docks.

The new building would house a waiting room, customers services offices, and spaces for staff.

Managing director for Pentland Ferries, Helen Inkster, said: “The development reflects the growth and aspirations of the company and positions it well for the future.

“It will greatly increase operational efficiency and give the team a main base from which to operate.”

HRI Munro Architecture director Vicky Hazel said they were very proud to help the ferry firm deliver a contemporary, high quality terminal building for their staff and passengers.

