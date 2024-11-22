×

In this week’s Orcadian

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

The front page details how Destination Orkney is set for a “fresh start” which could includes moves to take on Kirkwall tourist information centre, which was currently scheduled to close next year.

Also inside:

  • Orkney born MSP  apologies for football trips
  • Kirkwall City Pipe Band receive royal honour
  • Two sub-post offices a possible replacement for Kirkwall branch
  • Stromness shed consumed by fire
  • A spike in violence in Orkney’s schools
  • A possible 350 new houses to be built in Kirkwall
  • Missed appointments are costing Orkney’s dental services over £2,000 a month
  • Orkney farmers set to stand in solidarity with British colleagues
  • A preview of the panto season
  • Concern expressed by a councillor over the Highland Cops TV show
  • 100 games for Orkney rugby stalwart Robbie Firth
  • Why Guernsey will not field their football teams at Orkney 2025

For all this and much more, pick up The Orcadian today.