In this week’s Orcadian

The front page details how Destination Orkney is set for a “fresh start” which could includes moves to take on Kirkwall tourist information centre, which was currently scheduled to close next year.
Also inside:
- Orkney born MSP apologies for football trips
- Kirkwall City Pipe Band receive royal honour
- Two sub-post offices a possible replacement for Kirkwall branch
- Stromness shed consumed by fire
- A spike in violence in Orkney’s schools
- A possible 350 new houses to be built in Kirkwall
- Missed appointments are costing Orkney’s dental services over £2,000 a month
- Orkney farmers set to stand in solidarity with British colleagues
- A preview of the panto season
- Concern expressed by a councillor over the Highland Cops TV show
- 100 games for Orkney rugby stalwart Robbie Firth
- Why Guernsey will not field their football teams at Orkney 2025
