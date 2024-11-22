featured news

In this week’s Orcadian

November 22, 2024 at 11:55 am

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

The front page details how Destination Orkney is set for a “fresh start” which could includes moves to take on Kirkwall tourist information centre, which was currently scheduled to close next year.

Also inside:

Orkney born MSP apologies for football trips

Kirkwall City Pipe Band receive royal honour

Two sub-post offices a possible replacement for Kirkwall branch

Stromness shed consumed by fire

A spike in violence in Orkney’s schools

A possible 350 new houses to be built in Kirkwall

Missed appointments are costing Orkney’s dental services over £2,000 a month

Orkney farmers set to stand in solidarity with British colleagues

A preview of the panto season

Concern expressed by a councillor over the Highland Cops TV show

100 games for Orkney rugby stalwart Robbie Firth

Why Guernsey will not field their football teams at Orkney 2025

For all this and much more, pick up The Orcadian today.

