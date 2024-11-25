featured news

Windows smashed at Stromness cafe

November 25, 2024 at 1:32 pm

Police are appealing for information after two windows at a Stromness bistro were smashed.

The damage to The Pier Bistro and Takeaway on Victoria Street is believed to have occurred between midnight and 3.30am on Saturday, November 16.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward that may have seen the incident or who have witnessed anyone acting suspicious nearby to the area.

Officers are also asking members of the public to check their CCTV equipment and dash cameras which may further assist with enquiries.

Those contacting police are asked to provide the reference PS-20241116-0500.

Members of the public can contact 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800555111.

Alternatively, members of the public can pass on information by completing a form on website fearless.org.

Share this:

Tweet

