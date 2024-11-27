featured news

‘Unstinting work’ of former OIC leader recognised with honorary degree

November 27, 2024 at 11:05 am

A former leader of Orkney Islands Council is being awarded an honorary degree from Heriot-Watt University.

James Stockan is being recognised for his outstanding contribution to local government in Scotland and his work championing renewable energy and small island communities around the UK.

He will be presented with the academic title of Doctor of Letters during the Winter Graduation Ceremonies being held next week on Heriot-Watt’s Edinburgh Campus.

Born and raised in Stromness, Mr Stockan joined the family bakery business, Stockan’s Oatcakes, where he became managing director in 1981.

Stepping back from business in the early 2000’s, he then began a 20-year career in local politics, becoming the first political leader of Orkney Islands Council in 2017.

Mr Stockan said the award was “truly humbling”.

Professor Richard A. Williams, principal and vice-chancellor of Heriot-Watt University, said: “James has been a tireless supporter of Heriot-Watt’s Orkney campus and has made many business and political connections on our behalf.

“His dedication to the Orkney Islands and commitment to sustainability has also helped to establish Orkney as a world leader in renewable energy.

“This award recognises James’s unstinting work to improve the lives of island communities, not just in Orkney, but also across the UK.

“I am exceptionally proud to welcome James to our illustrious group of honorary graduates.”

Mr Stockan will be presented with his award on Monday, December 2.

