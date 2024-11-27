featured news

Tankers brought in after lower water levels at two treatment works

November 27, 2024 at 11:33 am

Householders are being asked to protect their water pipes in cold weather this winter, after tankers were brought into Orkney to help keep the taps flowing.

Scottish Water say water tankers are in Orkney after lower water levels than usual at both Kirbister and Boardhouse Water Treatment Works.

The publicly owned utility company is asking for residents to use water wisely and ensure all pipes are protected as much as possible.

These proactive measures are also being taken due to the potential for warmer weather at the start of next week, which in turn can cause bursts on the network.

Alan Taylor, the operations team leader for Scottish Water in Orkney, said: “We are asking residents to be as proactive as possible and help us to help them.

“At the moment, we are taking these measures to make sure we can keep as many customers in supply as the temperatures are expected to rise next week.”

He continued: “We are experiencing slightly lower than usual water levels, as well as some other parts of Scotland due to the unusually dry November we have had.

“Orkney also brings its own set of challenges with wind and shallow lochs — which can be offset by taking these preventative measures.

“At this time, no properties have been affected.”

Scottish Water has also launched its new free text alert initiative to encourage customers to be aware of any potential disruption to service in their area and how to prepare for every eventuality and is encouraging customers to sign up online.

