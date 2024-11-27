featured news

Cyclist taken to hospital following road crash

November 27, 2024 at 6:27 pm

A 53-year-old cyclist has been taken to hospital this evening, Wednesday, November 27, following a crash on the road between Kirkwall and Finstown.

Police officers were called to the scene at approximately 4.50pm and the road was closed, before being re-opened around 5.50pm.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were called around 4.50pm on Wednesday, 27 November, to a report of a crash involving a car and a cyclist on the A965 near Finstown, Orkney.

“Emergency services attended and the cyclist, a 53-year-old woman, was taken to hospital to be checked over.

“The road was closed and re-opened around 5.50pm.”

