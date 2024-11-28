In this week’s The Orcadian
This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.
On the front page is news that police have moved to tackle a “gang” of anti-social youths who have been accused of “running amok” in Kirkwall and Stromness.
The action comes after reports of teenage vandalism and lawlessness spiked in September and October — including charges being brought against two youths in connection with the firing of a BB-type gun in Tesco.
More inside:
- Record-breaking rowers make history.
- Flotta staff braced for job cuts.
- TV show pledges ‘sensitive’ approach to Orkney crime.
- Abattoir ‘crucial’ for Orkney economy says steering group.
- Buzz in the air for Prime Stock Show.
- Green-energy solution for street-food vendor.
- Folk Festival line-up announced.
- Hall of Clestrain excavation leads to exciting discovery.
- Route to school study welcomed in Stromness.
For all this and much more, pick up The Orcadian today.