In this week’s The Orcadian

November 28, 2024 at 9:25 am

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

On the front page is news that police have moved to tackle a “gang” of anti-social youths who have been accused of “running amok” in Kirkwall and Stromness.

The action comes after reports of teenage vandalism and lawlessness spiked in September and October — including charges being brought against two youths in connection with the firing of a BB-type gun in Tesco.

More inside:

Record-breaking rowers make history.

Flotta staff braced for job cuts.

TV show pledges ‘sensitive’ approach to Orkney crime.

Abattoir ‘crucial’ for Orkney economy says steering group.

Buzz in the air for Prime Stock Show.

Green-energy solution for street-food vendor.

Folk Festival line-up announced.

Hall of Clestrain excavation leads to exciting discovery.

Route to school study welcomed in Stromness.

