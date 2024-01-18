featured news

In this weeks The Orcadian

January 18, 2024 at 10:49 am

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is available now, in shops and online.

The front page shares the story of two Orkney residents impacted by the Horizon IT scandal.

Also on the front — the search for a new OIC leader begins, as Councillor James Stockan stands down.

More inside:

Winterwatch comes to Orkney

Stoat project — flop or not?

NHS chief calls for Loganair meeting

Businesses scrap card payments

Bovine link to high Orkney MS rate?

Transport no-go amid heavy snow

Drag acts prepare to dazzle

Sanday’s anarchist publisher explored

Sandwick starts ploughing season

MS Society receives £4k boost

Volunteer hunt begins for Island Games

Have a gander at times past in From our Archives.

Take a Peedie Break with our weekly puzzles and cartoon strip.

Find announcements and job opportunities in our Classifieds section

