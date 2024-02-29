featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

February 29, 2024 at 10:51 am

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is available now, in shops and online.

On the front page, news that a last-minute offer from the Scottish Government may have given taxpayers a reprieve, but the financial challenges facing Orkney Islands Council will still “be seen and felt” throughout the community long before the biggest cuts are made.

Also, as Orkney has been mourning the loss of Dave Gray, who passed away suddenly last Wednesday, at the age of 63, The Orcadian pays its own tribute to the beloved broadcaster.

More inside:

All roads lead to Rome for globetrotting cyclists.

Scientific dating to help solve Sanday shipwreck mystery.

McArthur speaks out on “crisis in NHS dentistry.”

Archaeology in Orkney in the limelight.

‘Ongoing challenge’ for mental health patients.

Two centuries of saving lives at sea marked.

Brazilian jiu-jitsu takes centre stage.

Share this:

Tweet

