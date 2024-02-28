featured news

Police seek witnesses to bus disturbance

February 28, 2024 at 7:48 pm

Police are appealing for witnesses following an alleged breach of the peace incident, which is said to have occurred on a bus in Kirkwall on Tuesday, February 27.

Between 5.15pm and 5.35pm, officers say a man made a number of offensive comments while travelling on the Number 6 Stagecoach Kirkwall to Birsay service.

He is believed by police to have got on the bus on Pickaquoy Road.

Anyone who was on the bus at the time and witnessed what happened is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 1455 of Wednesday, February 28.

