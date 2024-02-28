featured news

Final chance to nominate a young person for The Orcadian Community Award

February 28, 2024 at 2:38 pm

There is less than 24 hours left to nominate a young person of your choice for The Orcadian Community Award.

The Orkney Youth Awards take place on Thursday, March 21, and a host of awards will be handed out, including Saltire Awards for volunteering, Dynamic Youth, Youth Achievement and the Saltire Summit Awards.

Also at the awards, The Orcadian will be presenting its Community Award to up to 12 folk aged 12-25.

If you know someone who has worked tirelessly for the benefit of the Orkney community, or who has gone the extra mile to help someone in need, you can nominate them now by printing the cut-out form on this page, or by emailing your answers to the questions in the form.

Forms should be handed in to Voluntary Action Orkney (VAO) by noon on Thursday, February 29. You can also email your answers to the form to Brian Cromarty on brian.cromarty@vaorkney.org.uk

