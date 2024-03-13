featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

March 13, 2024 at 5:14 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian will be dispatched to retailers from Thursday afternoon following today’s (Wednesday) cancelled ferry crossings.

We apologise for the delay. The digital edition is available online now for single edition purchases, and for longer-term subscriptions.

On the front page — drugs and intimidating behaviour by youths forces the early closure of Kirkwall’s travel centre on Fridays.

Also on the front, Stromness Hotel staff share their mission to get the community back on side, as its owner claims he is losing up to £15,000 a month during winter.

Included in this week’s newspaper is our Spring Farmer pullout feature.

More inside:

Calmer waters after Barriers meeting?

SSEN to house 230 workers in Finstown

Pedal power effort pulls in over £36k

Standing v Sitting debate divides OIC chamber

Folk Festival unveils programme

Birsay through to SCDA youth final

RNLI volunteers attend Westminster service

Fresh-looking netball side head north

