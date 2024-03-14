×

NHS Orkney efforts recognised by armed forces

From the left: Jill Huckvale (Navy Veteran), Ali Sabiston (Army Veteran), Gordon Wark (Army veteran), Laura Skaife-Knight NHSO Chief Executive,Roy McLellan (Highland Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’Association), Tony Miller (Army Veteran) and Murray Stead (Army Veteran).

NHS Orkney has, once again, been awarded the Gold Award for its continued commitment to the armed forces.

Last Thursday, March 7, Roy McLellan regional employer engagement director from Highland Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’ Association presented NHS Orkney with the Gold Award for the Defence Employee Recognition Scheme.

This is in recognition of the commitment the health authority has shown to the armed forces, having many ex-servicemen and women in its employment.

The last time NHS Orkney was awarded this was in 2018 — the first health board in Scotland to receive such an accolade.