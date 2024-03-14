news

NHS Orkney efforts recognised by armed forces

March 14, 2024 at 12:25 pm

NHS Orkney has, once again, been awarded the Gold Award for its continued commitment to the armed forces.

Last Thursday, March 7, Roy McLellan regional employer engagement director from Highland Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’ Association presented NHS Orkney with the Gold Award for the Defence Employee Recognition Scheme.

This is in recognition of the commitment the health authority has shown to the armed forces, having many ex-servicemen and women in its employment.

The last time NHS Orkney was awarded this was in 2018 — the first health board in Scotland to receive such an accolade.

