In this week’s The Orcadian

March 29, 2024 at 10:48 am

March 29, 2024

On the front page, Liam McArthur’s Assisted Dying Bill makes the front page, with The Orcadian speaking to two people on either side of the argument for and against the bill.

Also on the front — The Orcadian features the prizewinners from NHS Orkney’s staff awards night as outstanding healthcare was put in the spotlight.

Also included this week is our competition for one lucky reader to win a free Ikea collection and delivery courtesy of McAdie and Reeve.

More inside:

Pelamis papers reveal closed door discussions over use of wave energy device

Travel Centre set to re-open as youth champion calls out vilification of young people

Youngsters shine at Youth Awards

Police appeal after ‘sickening’ shooting of beloved family pet

Clear skies for Loganair? Airline’s new boss addresses issues

Will you be watching Euro 2024 on the big screen in Kirkwall this summer?

Golden era beckons for Orkney Distillery

Cruise liner arrivals — March, April and May arrivals detailed

For all this and much more, pick up The Orcadian today.

