news

The Orkney Islander magazine to launch for 2024

March 29, 2024 at 8:35 am

The Orkney Islander magazine will officially launch its 2024 edition this Friday, March 29.

An event at The Storehouse, Kirkwall, will give you a first chance to get your hands on the new issue. There will also be guest speakers, venue tours, and canapés and refreshments.

Kickstart a fantastic tourism season by joining us from 2pm for the launch of a magazine which showcases the very best Orkney has to offer.

Share this:

Tweet