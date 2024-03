featured news

Janette Park wins Stromness and South Isles seat

March 28, 2024 at 11:27 pm

Janette Park has won the vacant council seat for Stromness and South Isles in this Thursday’s by-election.

883 ballots were cast, 882 of which were valid.

A total of 757 first preference votes were cast for Janette Park, and 125 were cast for Magnus Thomson.

Turnout in this by-election was 39.76 per cent.

