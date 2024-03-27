featured news

VisitScotland announces nationwide iCentre closure

March 27, 2024 at 11:01 am

The Orkney base of VisitScotland looks set to close, according to an announcement made by the tourism promotion agency today.

VisitScotland has confirmed it will close its network of information centres — known as iCentres over the next two years. It is understood that this will include Kirkwall iCentre, based at the Travel Centre on West Castle Street, Kirkwall.

The closures are part of a strategy designed to “grow the visitor economy” by influencing visitors in the planning stage of their trip, before they leave home.

The decision comes amid “significant changes” to the way people plan their holidays. According to VisitScotland, most now use online resources and travel specialists to research and book all aspects of their trips. This includes arranging accommodation and activities before they arrive at their destination.

To adapt to this shift in behaviour, VisitScotland will invest its resources and expertise in a digital-first strategy.

More to follow.

