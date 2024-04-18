×

In this week’s The Orcadian

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

On the front page, a new town board is to be established in Kirkwall, to decide how a new £19.5million fund will be spent. However, it is not yet clear how far outside of Orkney’s capital the money will be spent.

This week’s newspaper also includes a pull-out wedding feature, filled with everything a bride and groom will need to organise their special day.

More inside:

  • How can you play your part in the Island Games?
  • Parade of customers for Peacocks’ grand opening.
  • Quarry stone saga confidentiality claims quashed.
  • First phase of Hatston port project progresses.
  • Phone line switch-off approaches.
  • Talking bruck — behind the scenes of Orkney’s waste management team.
  • Courageous RNLI crew honoured.
  • Cooke acquires Westray crab factory.
  • Stage is set for arrows to fly at county clashes.