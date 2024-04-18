news

In this week’s The Orcadian

April 18, 2024 at 9:54 am

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

On the front page, a new town board is to be established in Kirkwall, to decide how a new £19.5million fund will be spent. However, it is not yet clear how far outside of Orkney’s capital the money will be spent.

This week’s newspaper also includes a pull-out wedding feature, filled with everything a bride and groom will need to organise their special day.

More inside:

How can you play your part in the Island Games?

Parade of customers for Peacocks’ grand opening.

Quarry stone saga confidentiality claims quashed.

First phase of Hatston port project progresses.

Phone line switch-off approaches.

Talking bruck — behind the scenes of Orkney’s waste management team.

Courageous RNLI crew honoured.

Cooke acquires Westray crab factory.

Stage is set for arrows to fly at county clashes.

