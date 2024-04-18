Get the latest news on preparations for the Orkney Island Games

featured news

April 18, 2024 at 11:35 am

In July 2025, Orkney will host the largest event to ever come to the islands, the International Island Games.

In just 15 months’ time, around 2,000 competitors and officials will arrive on Orkney, for a week-long sporting extravaganza involving 12 different sports.

The fever and magic of the Games will touch every aspect of Orkney and will leave an outstanding legacy.

In this week’s The Orcadian, the organisers behind Orkney 2025 provide a lowdown on some of the key questions and challenges, including accommodation, transport and funding, and outline their hopes that the community of Orkney will pull together and make the event an unbridled success.

