In this week’s The Orcadian

August 8, 2024 at 4:28 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

On the front page, more money, more manpower, more milk — these are what Orkney needs to meet its demand for dairy. The sentiment comes from those working at the heart of the county’s agricultural industry, days after Crantit Dairy announced that it can no longer keep up with demand.

Also inside:

Dream come true for young climber who ascended the Old Man of Hoy.

Motorhome mess in South Ronaldsay prompts call for change.

Pavement parking poses problems.

Westray man reunited with motorbike 60 years later.

Pupils plot next steps after exam results.

Orkney Vintage Club enjoyed sunshine for annual show.

Sheep scab scheme seeks council approval.

Parish Cup teams set for County Show classic.

