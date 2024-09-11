featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

September 11, 2024 at 3:42 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

On the front page, with reports of weeds as tall as gateposts and pavements blanketed with moss, could Orkney’s clean-cut image be the first thing to wither under the weight of financial struggles?

More is being spent on keeping Orkney’s roads and paths tidy than ever before. But as costs creep up, there is little room to move when a late summer surge of unwanted greenery springs forth.

Also making the news headlines this week is the discovery of a deceased young fox in Kirkwall on Tuesday morning, prompting an investigation to uncover how it came to be on the island in the first place.

More inside:

Hall of Clestrain dream becoming reality.

Verge maintenance cut back approved.

Thumbs up for late-night driving ban proposals in Kirkwall.

Council set to help dairy farmers?

New school starters — photos from Firth, Dounby, Stenness, and Shapinsay.

No festival like an Orkney festival… Rock, Science, Blues and Aviation — spectacular September in full swing!

Is a change on the horizon for summer football in Orkney?

