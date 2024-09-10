featured news

Investigation under way after dead fox discovery

September 10, 2024 at 4:37 pm

An investigation is under way after a deceased fox was discovered in the centre of Kirkwall.

Foxes do not exist in Orkney and the invasive predator could have huge implications on wildlife and farm animals.

A similar discovery of a deceased young male in 2007 sparked concern from environmentalists and farmers.

The animal was found close to The Balfour hospital this morning before being examined by a vet.

Trading Standards manager at Orkney Islands Council, Gary Foubister, said the matter will be reported to Police Scotland.

Mr Foubister said: “It is a serious offence to release non-native species, dead or alive. Anyone with information should get in touch with Police Scotland on 101.”

