Proposal to ban drivers from two centre streets moves forward

September 10, 2024 at 1:53 pm

Motorists would be banned from Kirkwall’s Bridge Street on Friday and Saturday evenings under a proposal being progressed by Orkney Islands councillors.

Local residents and businesses are to be consulted on the move which was debated at Tuesday’s development and infrastructure committee.

It is designed to replace existing driving bans which apply to Bridge Street, Albert Street and adjoining streets.

Pick up this week’s The Orcadian for the full story.

