In this week’s The Orcadian

October 2, 2024 at 2:30 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

On the front page, we look at the issue of wild camping, as reports of tent dwellers in public places cause concern.

We also pose the question, is the dental service in Orkney in crisis?

This comes as the pool of dentists in the county has contracted so much that at times, there was no dentist “physically in the department” at The Balfour.

Also included this week is The Peedie Orcadian for our peedie readers, with the front page this month featuring Freya Evans, who starred in The Outrun, which is receiving rave reviews since being released in cinemas on Friday, September 27.

Also, inside is:

Growing concern of a real threat to Orkney’s beekeepers

Funding secured for ‘world-class’ archaeology centre

Donations pour in for charity Mount Kilimanjaro climb

Was OIC School Place ‘revamp’ really required?

Assisted dying bill out of Holyrood’s hands?

Food and Drinks Awards shortlist revealed

Prestigious award for Orkney jeweller

Three pages of proceedings from Kirkwall Sheriff Court

Delight in Deerness as new distillery opens the doors of £820,000 expansion

Orcadian composer tops the charts with album buried underground

Pentland Ferries collected business awards

Swona cattle set for TV screening on major BBC farming show

UHI Orkney graduation ceremony takes place at St Magnus Cathedral

Orkney’s females lead the way: The Orcadian marks Scottish Women and Girls in Sport Week

For all this and much more, pick up The Orcadian today.

