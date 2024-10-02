featured news

No jobs to go as Orkney Crab shop closes

October 2, 2024 at 4:44 pm

Orkney Crab has confirmed there will be no redundancies, following an announcement that its Garson shop in Stromness is to close.

“Unfortunately, from a business point of view, to supply fish in a retail shop was just not cost effective,” said office and dispatch manager, Carla Brown, who added that all staff have been given the option of alternative employment.

Ms Brown was also able to confirm that operations at the factory, and investments in the Orkney business will continue to be made by owners PKD Shellfish.

Read more on this story in next week’s edition of The Orcadian.

Share this:

Tweet

