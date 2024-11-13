featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

November 13, 2024 at 4:08 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

A West Mainland mum’s ordeal with anorexia and how she is bouncing back on her road to recovery features on our front page this week.

Sarah Thomson, 39, from Twatt, told the newspaper that she was on the brink of life and death earlier this year, but is now grabbing life with both hands as she begins her recovery journey.

Also inside is the Christmas gift guide, giving readers some great offers and ideas ahead of the festive season.

Also inside:

Substation work begins

Papay gets UK-first broadband connection

Charities react to being the latest recipients of Christmas Tractor Run fundraising

BBC Radio Orkney team gets ready for marathon Children in Need auction

NHS Orkney in the limelight with award winners

Scapa Flow designation could enhance protection of war relics

Community sentence for man who groomed teenage boy

Orkney farmers set to stand in solidarity with British colleagues

A century of theatre marked for KAOS

Orkney Hand Crafted Furniture celebrates two decades in business

Orkney pauses to remember the fallen on Remembrance Sunday

Community champions sought for medal ceremonies at Orkney 2025

For all this and much more, pick up The Orcadian today.

