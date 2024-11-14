breaking news

Residents evacuated amid Stromness shed fire

November 14, 2024 at 7:41 pm

Residents have been evacuated from their homes as firefighters tackle a blaze on Dundas Street in Stromness.

Three fire engines are on the scene of a shed fire, this Thursday evening.

A spokeswoman from Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “We were called to a report of a fire in a shed on Dundas Street at 6.03pm.

“Three appliances remain in attendance.”

A closure is in place on Dundas Street and at the bottom of Hellihole Road.

There is no further information available at this time. Further updates to follow.

Share this:

Tweet

