Residents evacuated amid Stromness shed fire
Residents have been evacuated from their homes as firefighters tackle a blaze on Dundas Street in Stromness.
Three fire engines are on the scene of a shed fire, this Thursday evening.
A spokeswoman from Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “We were called to a report of a fire in a shed on Dundas Street at 6.03pm.
“Three appliances remain in attendance.”
A closure is in place on Dundas Street and at the bottom of Hellihole Road.
There is no further information available at this time. Further updates to follow.