Windows and doors advice after Stromness shed fire

November 14, 2024 at 9:49 pm

Firefighting crews remain in attendance at the scene of a shed fire in Stromness this evening.

Residents in the vicinity of the blaze are being advised to keep windows and doors closed.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service issued the precautionary message after the large shed on Dundas Street went ablaze this evening.

Three firefighting appliances were sent to the scene after being alerted just after 6pm.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said that there are no reported casualties, and that crews remain on the scene.

“As a precaution, we are advising local residents in the affected area to keep windows and doors closed,” the spokesperson added.

