In this week’s The Orcadian

January 8, 2025 at 3:15 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

Fear for what the future holds for the care sector in Orkney has led two former members of an important decision making group to speak out on this week’s front page.

A lack of pay for social care staff, the absence of crucial residential respite support for unpaid family carers, and the building of a new care home with fewer beds than the current facility are among the issues on the minds of two ex members of the Integration Joint Board.

More inside:

Shapinsay ‘rumble’ report reawakens age-old island mystery.

Kirkwall flights grounded by bogus bomb threat.

Over £500k secured for MRI unit at The Balfour.

Awards nominations mount up for The Outrun.

The guardian angels of your night out — out on the town with the Orkney Street Pastors.

Nominations open for Team Orkney Awards.

Academy team secures £3k for chosen charity.

Permission sought for larger isles fish farm.

For all this and much more, pick up The Orcadian today.

