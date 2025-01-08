news

Witnesses sought to Hatston collision

January 8, 2025 at 1:46 pm

Police are appealing for information relating to a collision between two vehicles outside Hatston Motors on Scott’s Road in Kirkwall.

Officers say that at around 1.55pm on Monday, January 6, a grey Volvo collided with a parked black BMW, leaving it with damage to the left hand corner of its rear bumper.

The Volvo allegedly drove away without stopping.

Police are particularly keen to hear from anyone whose vehicles may have been parked nearby with a dashcam or anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed the incident.

