No plea to Kirkwall flight threat charge

January 6, 2025 at 4:24 pm

A 20-year-old man has made no plea to a charge of making a bogus bomb threat about a Loganair flight.

Ross Buchan allegedly made phone calls from his Dundee flat claiming an explosive device was on board a flight between Glasgow and Kirkwall on January 4.

The allegations come after several flights were delayed on Saturday. Buchan, of Pitalpin Court, was arrested, and appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court, today.

According to court papers, Buchan also allegedly sent sexual images and videos to a child as well as making violent threats towards the youth between November 18 and 25 last year.

During the same time period, it is alleged he threatened to stab and kill the child, as well as making sexually explicit threats.

Buchan is further accused of repeatedly making phone calls with the intention of inducing “a false belief” that a bomb or “other thing liable to explode or ignite” was present on a plane.

The affected flight was a Loganair flight LM432 which was travelling from Glasgow to Kirkwall.

It was airborne at the time and contained several passengers and crew members.

Buchan’s case called in private on petition, and no plea was made on his behalf by solicitor Anika Jethwa.

Sheriff Clair McLachlan committed Buchan for further examination and remanded him in custody meantime.

He is expected to make a second court appearance next week.

