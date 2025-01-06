featured news

TV stars renew vows at Italian Chapel

January 6, 2025 at 3:09 pm

One of Scotland’s best-loved comedy couples renewed their marriage vows while filming in Orkney, last year.

Julie Wilson Nimmo and Greg Hemphill head to the county in the latest series of Jules And Greg’s Wild Swim, which hits screens this week.

The couple have revealed that they made the romantic gesture during a visit to the Italian Chapel at Lamb Holm.

The actors, known for Chewin’ the Fat, Still Game and Balamory went straight form a dip in chilly waters to the war time chapel.

Officiating the ceremony, Reverend Chris Wallace said: “Just as the chapel was lovingly crafted, you have built a life together.”

The pair are known for spontaneous romantic gestures in unique locations — having married in 1999 in a hot air balloon while on holiday in Las Vegas.

Series two of Jules And Greg’s Wild Swim begins on BBC Scotland this Monday night. The whole series is also available on BBC iplayer.

