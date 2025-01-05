featured news

Man due to appear in court after airport communication threat

January 5, 2025 at 9:49 am

A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a report of a threatening communication made to Kirkwall Airport on Saturday, January 4.

Police were called and flights to and from Orkney were halted as emergency services attended at the airport, after the communication which was made at around 10.50am.

Police later said that there was no evidence to indicate the threat was credible.

The man is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday, January 6.

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...