Airport reopened after ‘threatening communication’

January 4, 2025 at 2:20 pm

Kirkwall Airport has been opened again this afternoon (Saturday, January 4), after reports of a “threatening communication” grounded flights.

Police were called this morning and flights to and from Orkney were halted as emergency services attended at the airport.

Around 1.30pm, passengers were informed that the terminal had been reopened, and that flights would resume.

Enquiries are continuing, but officers say that there is “no evidence” to indicate the threat was credible.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 10.50am today, Saturday, January 4, 2025, police were made aware of a threatening communication made to Kirkwall Airport.

“At this time there is no evidence to suggest the threat was credible. Enquiries into the incident are continuing.”

