Buses cancelled as snow blankets Orkney

January 3, 2025 at 11:08 am

Orkney is blanketed in snow, this Friday, as the UK faces a weekend of severe winter weather.

Stagecoach have suspended its bus services across the county today as a result of the snow.

A yellow weather warning is currently in force from the Met Office, as icy conditions on road make driving more hazardous.

Kirkwall Airport is warning that it may take longer to travel there due to packed snow on the roads. It has advised passengers to leave in good time and drive carefully in order to make their flights.

For road and travel updates, get the latest information from the relevant transport provider.

