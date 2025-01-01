news

Further power cut blacks out Stronsay

January 1, 2025 at 11:26 pm

Stronsay residents are facing a night without mains electricity in what is understood to be the third power cut to affect the island this past fortnight.

Recent weather has led to a large number of homes in Orkney experiencing outages since the weekend before Christmas.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks has confirmed, this Wednesday night, that over 200 homes are affected by the latest blackout.

The company is arranging for engineers to fix the issue. It expects to restore power by 2am on Thursday.

Further details are available on https://powertrack.ssen.co.uk/powertrack

