In this week’s The Orcadian

January 15, 2025 at 4:21 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

An investigation is under way at St Rognvald House after significant weaknesses were discovered by inspectors.

Internal concerns have also been raised with Orkney Islands Council, who say that families were notified last month of the investigation.

More inside:

Development trust sign-ups key to Tomb of the Eagles reopening

Pentalina grounding investigation halted

MSP calls for ‘vital’ postal service action

Glitz and glamour in Harray as ladies dress to impress for cancer charities

Call for mobile phone ban in schools

Stromness man caught up in LA wildfires

Homecoming for Ba’ exhibition

Orkney Sports Awards shortlist revealed

Darting talents inspired by Luke Littler success

TV presenter to host Orkney Island Games opening ceremony

For all this and much more, pick up The Orcadian today.

