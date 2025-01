featured news

Sandwick man found guilty of rape

January 15, 2025 at 4:41 pm

A High Court jury has found a West Mainland man guilty of rape.

Ewan Paul Brown denied 17 charges against him.

Six of these charges, all for alleged sexual offences, proceeded to trial, last week. The crown did not seek a conviction for the other 11.

Today, Wednesday, a jury found the 28-year-old guilty of raping a woman in 2019. The other five charges were found not proven.

A judge will sentence Brown at the High Court in Edinburgh on February 21.

