Lorraine Kelly set to host Island Games opening ceremony

January 15, 2025 at 4:54 pm

TV presenter Lorraine Kelly will host the opening ceremony of the Orkney Island Games this summer.

The countdown is officially on as it is now six months until Orkney hosts the 20th International Island Games.

From July 12 to 18, Orkney will welcome around 2,000 athletes from 24 island groups across the globe to compete in 12 sports: archery, athletics, badminton, bowls, cycling, football, golf, gymnastics, sailing, squash, swimming and triathlon.

This marks the first time Orkney has hosted the games, making it a landmark occasion for the islands and Scotland.

Lorraine will be teaming up with local presenter Stewart Bain to host the opening ceremony.

“I’m so thrilled to be an ambassador for Orkney 2025 and it is such an honour for me to have been asked to host the opening ceremony,” said Lorraine.

“Orkney is a very special place to me and I’ve been visiting every year for the last 40 years, so this is an incredibly exciting opportunity!

“I can’t wait to soak up the atmosphere — from the sporting action to meeting competitors and supporters from the 24 islands taking part. Orkney 2025 really is a great opportunity to share with the world just how special the islands are.”

