‘I’ve seen wildfires before but this was completely different’

January 16, 2025 at 10:08 am

A Stromness man has described how he and his family were forced to flee their home to safety, as a raging wildfire closed in.

Colin Buchan and his wife Catherine evacuated their Los Angeles home with their daughter, Chase, as the deadly wildfires threatened their home.

Speaking to The Orcadian this week, Colin, 35, said to see an entire mountain range engulfed in flames was “surreal”.

