Falklands the latest football team to withdraw from Orkney Island Games

January 22, 2025 at 10:21 am

The Falklands have become the latest football team to withdraw from taking part at the Orkney Island Games.

The Falklands, who were third reserves, accepted a late invitation to the games but have now intimated that they are unable to put a team together.

It is the latest blow to the football competition in July’s games, having seen a number of withdrawals and invitations to take part declined.

Ten teams will now compete in the men’s tournament and 11 in the women’s.

Kirsty Talbot, director of Orkney 2025 said: “We are disappointed that Falklands were unable to accept a place in the men’s football tournament.

“Despite their initial enthusiasm, they were unable to put together a full team and therefore had to decline the place.

“There will be ten teams taking part in the men’s tournament and eleven in the women’s, making this the first year in the history of the games that there will be more women’s football teams than men’s.

“An event of this nature is always subject to change, and the team at Orkney 2025 is working hard to ensure a successful event.

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming all teams to Orkney for what promises to be an exciting week.”

Orkney 2025 has also confirmed that no redraw will be required.

As set down in the International Island Games Association (IIGA) by-laws, for a ten-team tournament, there will be one group of four and two groups of three, playing round-robin matches.

The top team of each group plus the best placed runners up go through to the semi-finals, with the winners of the semi-finals going through to the final and the two losing semi-finalists playing off for third and fourth place.

The remaining teams will play off for their final placings, giving teams a minimum of three and a maximum of five matches making 19 matches in total for the competition.

