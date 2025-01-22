In this week’s The Orcadian

news

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

Next month, Orkney Islands councillors will make a landmark decision on whether to build large-scale windfarms at Hoy and Quanterness — which will cost significantly over £100 million to construct.

Also on the front page, fashion, frocks and fascinators were on display in abundance on Saturday as a Ladies’ Day raised money for cancer support charities Macmillan Orkney and Clan.

More inside:

Views sought on new Royal Oak memorial.

Explosion fears of ordinance devices quelled.

Could Westminster help fund new ferries?

High hopes for Highland Cops recruitment boost.

Island Games accommodation overall revealed.

Jury finds online gamer guilty of domestic abuse.

Shapinsay rumble case cracked?

Double birthday bash for two of Orkney’s favourite folk acts.

New Orkney NFU head sets out stall.

Orkney Gymnastics Club shortlisted for Safe Sport prize.

