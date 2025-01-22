In this week’s The Orcadian

  • Kirkwall
This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

Next month, Orkney Islands councillors will make a landmark decision on whether to build large-scale windfarms at Hoy and Quanterness — which will cost significantly over £100 million to construct.

Also on the front page, fashion, frocks and fascinators were on display in abundance on Saturday as a Ladies’ Day raised money for cancer support charities Macmillan Orkney and Clan.

More inside:

  • Views sought on new Royal Oak memorial.
  • Explosion fears of ordinance devices quelled.
  • Could Westminster help fund new ferries?
  • High hopes for Highland Cops recruitment boost.
  • Island Games accommodation overall revealed.
  • Jury finds online gamer guilty of domestic abuse.
  • Shapinsay rumble case cracked?
  • Double birthday bash for two of Orkney’s favourite folk acts.
  • New Orkney NFU head sets out stall.
  • Orkney Gymnastics Club shortlisted for Safe Sport prize.

For all this and much more, pick up The Orcadian today.