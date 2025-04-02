featured news

Island Games medals unveiled to mark 100 days to go

April 2, 2025 at 10:49 am

One hundred days until the start of the Orkney Island Games has been marked today by the unveiling of the medals that will be draped over athletes’ necks.

Jodie Brown, 23, from Kirkwall, has the honour of seeing her Standing Stones-inspired sketch brought to life, after winning a competition to design the medals in 2023.

A total of 1,272 medals will be presented at Orkney 2025.

The medals have been kindly sponsored by leading Orkney jewellery designer, Sheila Fleet OBE.

Jodie will also receive her own commemorative set, and will be given the opportunity to present a medal during the games.

Speaking about Jodie’s design, Sheila Fleet said: “Jodie has created a very iconic design with so much that symbolises Orkney’s rich cultural heritage.”

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...