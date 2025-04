breaking news

Information sought after vehicle damaged

April 1, 2025 at 12:21 pm

Police in Kirkwall are seeking any information regarding damage that was caused to the tyres of vehicle that was parked on Earl Thorfinn Street.

It is believed the damage occurred between 11.30pm, last night and 7am this morning.

Anyone with any information, or any dash camera footage, is requested to contact Kirkwall Police Station on 101 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

