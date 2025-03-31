featured news

Image of Orkney seabird tops national photography competition

March 31, 2025 at 1:37 pm

A midwinter snap of an Orkney seabird has topped a prestigious photography competition.

Keen photographer and Orkney resident, Nicki Gwynn-Jones won the Scottish Nature Photography Awards 2024 for her image Fulmar with Golden Raindrops.

Described as a “fantastic image” and “beautifully composed” the judges were impressed with Nicki’s photograph, taken in Birsay last November.

Nicki described how a break in the clouds gave her just the right light to capture the award-winning image.

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...